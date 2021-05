The Juneau County Health Department reported 38 new cases of COVID19 during their weekly report. Those cases were reported over a 7 day period between May 3rd and May 10th. Juneau County currently has 59 active cases of COVID19 with 5 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,536 cases of COIVD19 with 2,377 recoveries and 19 COVID19 related deaths.