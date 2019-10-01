The Juneau County Health Department reported 34 new COVID19 cases during their Friday evening report. Juneau County now has 317 active cases with 8 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 1,713 cases with 1,155 recoveries and 9 deaths related to COVID19. New Lisbon Correctional facility reported zero new cases on Friday. Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center reported 6 new cases on Friday and currently has 35 active cases.