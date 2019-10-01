The Juneau County Health Department reported 32 new cases of COVID19 in the county dating back to December 24th. 23 of the cases were reported over the Holiday weekend with 9 cases being reported on Monday. Juneau County currently has 160 active cases with 3 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 1,799 cases with 1,359 recoveries and 10 COVID19 related deaths. No new cases were reported at The New Lisbon Correctional Facility since Christmas Eve, there were also no new cases reported at Sand Ridge Secure treatment Center. There are currently 4 active cases at the New Lisbon Correctional Facility and no active cases at Sand Ridge.