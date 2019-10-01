The Juneau County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID19 during their Tuesday evening report. Juneau County now is at 111 active cases with 2 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 1,817 cases with 1,378 recoveries. The Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center reported no new cases they currently have no active cases, while the New Lisbon Correctional facility also reported no new cases they currently have 4 active cases.