The Juneau County Health Department reported 12 New COVID19 cases during their Tuesday afternoon report. Despite the 12 new cases the active case count has dropped to under 300 cases. Juneau County currently has 286 cases with 6 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 1,290 cases with 599 recoveries. The New Lisbon Correctional Facility had no new cases reported on Tuesday and currently sits at 10 active cases.