The Juneau County Health Department and Mile Bluff Medical Center are coordinating response efforts as the number of cases of COVID-19 increase across the country. At this time, the risk of COVID-19 to the general public remains low.

“We are working with our local health care providers to monitor and respond to the COVID-19 situation,” says Amanda Dederich, Juneau County Health Officer. “Our public health nursing staff is closely tracking updated guidance and recommendations as it becomes available.”

People who have traveled in the past 14 days where the community spread of COVID-19 (international and domestic locations), are asked to self-quarantine themselves and monitor symptoms for 14 days. If symptoms like, fever, cough, or difficulty breathing are present, they should contact their health care provider for possible testing. People should call ahead before arriving at a health care facility for testing.

“Mile Bluff Staff members are trained in using proper precautionary measures to keep illness from spreading,” says Kathy Noe, RN, Director of Infection Control at Mile Bluff. “We are in regular contact with state, local and regional agencies. This not only allows us to stay informed of health status changes in the area, but also provides us with support and resources, if ever needed.”

It is important to take active measures to avoid the spread of Illnesses in the community. People should follow simple steps to avoid getting sick, including:

-Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water

-Covering coughs and sneezes

-avoid touching your face

-staying home when sick

The Emergency information page of the Juneau County Government website has been activated for COVID-19 Preparedness and response. Go to www.co.juneau.wi.gov/emercency-information.html Information regarding COVID-19 in Juneau County will be updated regularly.