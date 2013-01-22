Juneau County has released its 2020 seasonal influenza clinic schedule. The first one will be this Thursday at the Necedah Village Hall. It will take place from 9am until 11am. There will also be one in Wonewoc at the Village Hall from 8am until 10am on Friday October 2nd. Monday’s clinic will be held in Elroy at the Elroy Family Medical Center from 3-4pm. There will also be a flu clinic Wednesday October 14th at the Juneau County Health Department from 9am-11am. They do ask that you bring your medicare/Medicaid card with you so they can bill them for your shot. If you are unable to attend one of these clinics but would still like a flu shot contact 608-847-9373 to schedule an appointment. If you are homebound at would like to receive a shot contact Tina Sullivan at 608-847-9378.