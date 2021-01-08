Juneau County Relay for Life Will Not Return
The American Cancer Society and the Juneau County Relay for Life Committee has come to the difficult decision that their relay will not continue in 2021 and beyond. They would like to thank all of their sponsors, the planning committee members, the team captains, the volunteers, the participants, and all the donors for their dedication to our cause. Cancer has not been beaten, so the fight must go on. They ask you to please continue to donate to the American Cancer Society
