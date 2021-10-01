On September 29th, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department obtained a search warrant for the residence of 59 year old Dwayne H. Stanbery of Lyndon Station.

Detectives found a scale with methamphetamine residue, baggies on the dresser, and a methamphetamine pipe. They also found 1 gram of meth on a plate and .1 gram(s) in a plastic bag underneath the floorboards.

On two separate occasions, Stanbery sold meth to what turned out to be an informant working with the Juneau County Police Department and the County Drug Task Force. This led to the search warrant of Stanbery’s home. He later admitted to using meth and sharing it but denied ever selling it.

Stanbery is facing 2 counts of Methamphetamine Possession With Intent To Deliver, 3 counts Of Maintaining A Drug Trafficking Place, 1 count of Possession With Intent To Distribute, and 1 count of Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia.