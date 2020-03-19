Effective Wednesday, March 18th at 5:00 pm all Juneau County buildings will be closed to the public in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Most Juneau County staff will still be present and working in the County buildings to serve the public. Juneau County officials are encouraging people to conduct business with County Departments via telephone and email when possible. Some essential services will continue by appointment only. The Juneau County Justice Center will remain open to the public to allow for court proceedings.

This decision comes after the announcement by Governor Tony Evers and WI Department of Health Services (WDHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm that community spread of COVID-19 has occurred in Wisconsin. This means that there are people who have tested positive who have no exposures to a known case nor did they travel to a location where there is known community spread. Social distancing is an effective strategy to limit the spread of COVID-19 to protect our employees and county residents.

It is important to take active measures to avoid the spread of illness in the community. People should follow simple steps to avoid getting sick, including:

• Frequent and thorough handwashing with soap and water.

• Covering coughs and sneezes.

• Avoiding touching your face.

• Staying home when sick.

• Stay home whenever possible.

The Emergency Information Page of the Juneau County Government website has been activated for COVID-19 preparedness and response. Go to www.co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html . Information regarding COVID-19 in Juneau County will be updated regularly.

Sheriff’s non-emergency – 608-847-5649

Health Department – 608-847-9373

Highway – 608-847-5874

Human Services – 608-847-9460

County Clerk – 608-847-9300

Treasurer – 608-847-9308

Veterans Service – 608-847-9385

Capital Consortium – 888-794-5556

Land Information – 608- 847-9457

Aging and Disability – 608-847-9371

Register of Deeds – 608-847-9325

UW-Extension – 608-847-9329