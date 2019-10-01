On Thursday, February 25, 2021, the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office executed an ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children) search warrant on 12th Street, Armenia Township.

As a result of the search warrant multiple electronic devices were seized and Jonathon W. Randles, age 47, was arrested and transported to the Juneau County Jail on a Probation Hold.

At this time the investigation is on-going. We anticipate criminal charges being filed on Mr. Randles in the immediate future.

The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by a Racine County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit this is used specifically to locate electronic devices and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations.