On Monday, March 2, 2020, from 2:00 PM through 4:30 PM, the 2nd floor of the Juneau County Justice Center will be closed. The offices impacted by this are the Juneau County Clerk of Courts Office, Juneau County District Attorney’s Office, Juneau County Probate Office and Juneau County Circuit Courts, Branch One and Branch Two.

All of these offices will be participating in Emergency Preparedness Drills during this time period.