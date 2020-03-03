A Huber inmate at Juneau County Jail is facing charges after deputies found muscle relaxers in her possession. 34 year old Tara Scott of New Lisbon is being charged with 2 Counts Felony Bail Jumping and Possess/Illegally Obtain Prescription. She was changing into street clothes for an appointment when deputies noticed 2 small baggies containing pills dropped out of her clothes. Scott claimed one of her recent visitors had dropped the pills and she picked them up to return them to the visitor but then forgot to tell anyone about it.