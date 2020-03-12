A Juneau County Jail Inmate is facing charges after authorities found drugs inside the inmates’ sock.  The Juneau Count Jail performed a search in Pod D of the jail for a possibility of locating heroin.  They were able to discover the contraband inside the sock of 37 year old Christopher Wiora of Baraboo.  They found a white powdery substance, a brown powdery substance, and some pills inside the sock.  The substances were discovered to be Heroin, Clonazepam, Xanax, and Dextroaphetamine.  Another inmate said Wiora had given him a bag containing heroin.  Wiora faces charges of Possess with intent to Deliver Heroin, Possess Controlled Substance, and Bail Jumping.