The Juneau County Health department reported the counties 13th COVID19 related death during their Thursday afternoon report. The health department also reported 32 new cases of COVID19 within the county. Juneau County currently has 196 active cases with 10 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,084 cases with 1,629 recoveries. The New Lisbon Correctional facility reported 1 new case they currently have just the one case of COVID19.