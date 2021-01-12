The Juneau County Health Department reported 30 new cases of COVID19 within the county during their Monday afternoon report.  25 of the cases were reported over the weekend while 5 were reported on Monday.  Juneau County now has 193 active cases with 8 hospitalizations.  Juneau County now has had a total of 2,039 cases of COVID19 with 1,582 recoveries and 11 COVID19 related deaths.  New Lisbon Correctional facility currently has 1 active case while Sand Ridge has no current cases. 