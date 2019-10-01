The Juneau County Health Department reported 1 new COVID19 related death in their Monday report.  The county reported 67 cases occurring between Thanksgiving Day and Sunday.  They reported 5 news COVID19 cases on Monday.  Juneau County currently has 199 active cases with 3 hospitalizations.  Juneau County now has had a total of 1,386 cases with 681 recoveries and 7 COVID19 related deaths.  The New Lisbon Correctional facility had 4 new COVID19 cases reported over the Holiday weekend.  They currently have 6 active cases within the facility.      