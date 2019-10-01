The Juneau County Health Department reported the Counties 16th COVID19 related death during their Monday afternoon report. The Health Department also reported 17 new cases of COVID19 within the county. 12 of the cases were reported over the weekend while 5 were reported on Monday. Juneau County currently has 208 active cases with 10 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,186 cases with 1,774 recoveries. The New Lisbon Correctional Facility is down to just 2 active cases.