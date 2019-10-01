The Juneau County Health Department reported 9 new COVID19 cases during their Tuesday afternoon report. Juneau Country currently has 150 active cases with 2 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 1,757 cases with 1,207 recoveries. The New Lisbon Correctional facility reported no new cases and currently is down to 5 active cases. Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center also reported no new cases and currently have 20 active cases.