The Juneau County Health Department reported just 6 new Cases of COVID19 during their Monday afternoon report. 4 of the cases occurred over the weekend with 2 of the cases being reported on Monday. Juneau County currently has 53 active cases with 3 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,298 cases with 2,078 recoveries and 18 COVID19 related deaths. There are currently no active cases at Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center in Mauston or The New Lisbon Correctional Facility.