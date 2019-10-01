Juneau County Health Department Reports 49 New COVID19 Cases Over Weekend
The Juneau County Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID19 in the county during their Monday afternoon report. 46 of the cases were reported over the weekend while 3 were reported on Monday. Juneau County currently has 345 active cases with 5 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had 1,658 cases with 1,042 recoveries. The COVID19 related death total remains at 8 in the County. The New Lisbon Correctional facility reported 3 new cases since Saturday. The facility now has 9 active cases and zero hospitalizations.
