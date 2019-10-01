The Juneau County Health Department reported 49 new cases of COVID19 in the county during their Monday afternoon report. 46 of the cases were reported over the weekend while 3 were reported on Monday. Juneau County currently has 345 active cases with 5 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had 1,658 cases with 1,042 recoveries. The COVID19 related death total remains at 8 in the County. The New Lisbon Correctional facility reported 3 new cases since Saturday. The facility now has 9 active cases and zero hospitalizations.