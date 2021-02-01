The Juneau County Health Department reported 23 new cases of COVID19 during their Monday afternoon report. 22 of the cases were reported over the weekend with just 1 case reported on Monday. Juneau County currently has 145 active cases of COVID19 with 2 hospitalizations, down from 6 reported on Friday. Juneau County now has had a total of 2,209 COVID19 cases with 1,813 recoveries and 16 COVID19 related deaths. The New Lisbon Correctional Facility reported 1 new case of COVID19 they currently have 2 active cases. Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Center has 1 active case.