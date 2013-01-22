The Juneau County Health Department is making the public aware of 2 more locations where possible exposure to COVID19 could have taken place. These locations are currently no being considered an outbreak but that could change overtime. If you visited Kelly’s Bar in New Lisbon on the following dates you could have been exposed to COVID19, October 5th October 9th or October 10th. If you visited State Street Tap Friday October 16th between noon and 5pm you could have been exposed to COVID19. If you have visited these places and are showing symptoms contact your health care provider as soon as possible.