Juneau County Hazardous Clean Sweep to Take Place July 31st
Juneau County will be holding their Hazardous Waste Clean Sweep on Saturday July 31st. Agricultural and Household Clean Sweep hours will be 9am until 4pm. Clean Sweep is a limited funded program designed to help people properly dispose of unwanted hazardous materials from their homes and properties. No early drop-offs will be accepted at the Highway Department or Landfill before July 31st*
If you are bringing more than 100Ibs of waste please pre-register, contact Sarah Fleck at (608) 847-7221 ext. 113, by July 23rd 2021
FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT THE JUNEAU COUNTY LAND & WATER RESOURCES WEBSITE OR FACEBOOK PAGE OR CALL (608) 847-7221 EXT. 3
