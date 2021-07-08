Juneau County will be holding their Hazardous Waste Clean Sweep on Saturday July 31st. Agricultural and Household Clean Sweep hours will be 9am until 4pm. Clean Sweep is a limited funded program designed to help people properly dispose of unwanted hazardous materials from their homes and properties. No early drop-offs will be accepted at the Highway Department or Landfill before July 31st*

If you are bringing more than 100Ibs of waste please pre-register, contact Sarah Fleck at (608) 847-7221 ext. 113, by July 23rd 2021

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT THE JUNEAU COUNTY LAND & WATER RESOURCES WEBSITE OR FACEBOOK PAGE OR CALL (608) 847-7221 EXT. 3