A small group of Democrats stood outside the Juneau County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon protesting the acquittal of President Donald Trump. The senate voted to acquit the President mainly among party lines. Utah Senator Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote against party lines. Romney voted guilty on the charge of Abuse of Power. Democrats were unhappy with the results of the impeachment attempt and believe a possible cover up took place in the senate. Juneau County Democrats will hold a day of action this Saturday.