If you have signs and symptoms of COVID-19, please call your health care provider.

Wisconsinites can donate or sell large quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help Wisconsin communities that need it the most. The good news is that, due to the generosity of hundreds of Wisconsin businesses, non-profits, and even individuals, we've been able to start distributing donated PPE into our local communities. But we still need more. We need PPE and other supplies in order to increase our capacity to test tens of thousands of Wisconsinites, isolate and treat those who are infected, and do our best to contain the spread of COVID-19.

You are Safer at Home. Assuming that we are all implementing Safer at Home well, it will likely be several weeks before we are able to start to see results. And that is because of the lag time between infection, symptom onset, and testing result. So, the numbers you're seeing today and in the near term are people who were infected before we started Safer at Home. The science and the data tells us that staying at home is effective. So, please don't get discouraged; we need to remain vigilant and continue to do everything we can together to stop the spread of COVID-19. Keeping our health care system from becoming overwhelmed so it can care for us during this epidemic is our number one priority. The more we all stay Safer At Home the sooner we can get through the worst of this.

You are not alone. We are in this together. The COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting changes to our lifestyles, can make anyone anxious or even depressed. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you're feeling overwhelmed. While you may not be able to be in the same room with your support system, you can still call or video chat with them.

Current Wisconsin COVID-19 Update:

Confirmed Negative cases in Wisconsin – 17,375

Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 1351

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 16

Confirmed cases in Juneau County – 3

Click here to see by County

Measures to take to lower risk of contracting virus:

-Clean Hands Often

-Avoid Close Contacts

-Stay Home if Your Sick

-Cover Coughs & Sneezes

-Wear Face Mask if Your Sick

-Clean & Disinfect