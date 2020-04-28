Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 6289

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1456 (23%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 300

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 13

Several people have been wondering if the coronavirus can be spread by a mosquito bite.

Medical director of infection prevention at UnityPoint Health – Meriter Dr. Dan Shirley says it’s unlikely because mosquitoes typically transmit blood borne illnesses.

“When we first started finding these COVID cases, the CDC did a lot of testing of body fluids and that kind of stuff and blood never had much positivity for this virus, so it’s not thought that this is something that is transmissible that way,” stated Shirley

WHAIC Dashboard

Wisconsin Data

Remember—there are no medications or vaccines to protect us. Physical separation is the best way to stop this virus from spreading further.

Here’s what we are asking:

Stay at home.

Limit your physical interactions to the same people during this time. Less than five people total will help us stop the virus from spreading.

Keep at least 6 feet apart from others and avoid direct physical contact.

Limit the amount of time you spend making essential trips to the grocery store or to pick up medication.

Make essential trips no more than once a week.

And stay in touch over the phone with your family and friends as much as possible. We all need support through this time.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.