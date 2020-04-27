Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 6081

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1415 (23%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 281

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 13

All data are laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 that we freeze once a day to verify and ensure that we are reporting accurate information. These numbers are the official state numbers, though counties may report their own totals independent of DHS. Combining the DHS and local totals may result in inaccurate totals.

Data shown below are subject to change. As individual cases are investigated by public health, there may be corrections to the status and details of cases that result in changes to this information.

Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

The number of people with negative test results includes only Wisconsin residents who had negative test results reported electronically to DHS. As a result, this number underestimates the total number of Wisconsin residents with negative test results.

WHAIC Dashboard

Wisconsin Data

Remember—there are no medications or vaccines to protect us. Physical separation is the best way to stop this virus from spreading further.

Here’s what we are asking:

Stay at home.

Limit your physical interactions to the same people during this time. Less than five people total will help us stop the virus from spreading.

Keep at least 6 feet apart from others and avoid direct physical contact.

Limit the amount of time you spend making essential trips to the grocery store or to pick up medication.

Make essential trips no more than once a week.

And stay in touch over the phone with your family and friends as much as possible. We all need support through this time.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.