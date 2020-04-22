Juneau County COVID 19 Updates
Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 4845
Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1302 (27%)
Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 246
Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 11
Key messages — April 22, 2020
The Badger Bounce Back: Wisconsin’s Plan to Get Moving Again
- Badger Bounce Back is Wisconsin’s plan to decrease COVID-19 cases and deaths to a low level and increase capacity in our health care system so that a phased reopening of businesses is possible. And that means people can get back to work.
- In order to turn the dial on Safer at Home, we need to increase lab capacity and testing; increase contact tracing and support for isolation and quarantine; track the spread of COVID-19; increase health care capacity; and procure more personal protective equipment.
- Decisions to move from phase to phase are guided by data, which allows us to re-open while preventing a second wave of COVID-19.
- Safer at Home has saved lives, protected health care workers and critical employees, and prevented hospitals from being overrun, but it is not a workable solution for our economy or our way of life in the long-term.
- The Badger Bounce Back moves from boxing in Wisconsinites to boxing in COVID-19.
Responding to COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center
The State Emergency Operations Center has brought together government leaders with some of the best and brightest minds in business and technology – all Wisconsinites – to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
- Teams at the State Emergency Operations Center are working together to tackle the challenges we face during the COVID-19 pandemic here in Wisconsin.
- They are creating and implementing plans on important topics like essential supplies, contact tracing, and lab capacity, in an ever-changing situation.
Wisconsin is resilient. And resilience is our way forward.
- Resilient Wisconsin will help us grow as a state in the face of COVID-19.
- We can’t change our current reality, but we can change how we react to that stress.
- Reach out and remember that being resilient does not need to mean being alone. Even in this time of physical distancing, we all need to remember the importance of human connection.
- You are not alone. We are in this together. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.
Comments are closed.