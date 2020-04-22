Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 4845

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1302 (27%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 246

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 11

WHAIC Dashboard

Wisconsin Data

Key messages — April 22, 2020

The Badger Bounce Back: Wisconsin’s Plan to Get Moving Again

Badger Bounce Back is Wisconsin’s plan to decrease COVID-19 cases and deaths to a low level and increase capacity in our health care system so that a phased reopening of businesses is possible. And that means people can get back to work.

In order to turn the dial on Safer at Home, we need to increase lab capacity and testing; increase contact tracing and support for isolation and quarantine; track the spread of COVID-19; increase health care capacity; and procure more personal protective equipment.

Decisions to move from phase to phase are guided by data, which allows us to re-open while preventing a second wave of COVID-19.

Safer at Home has saved lives, protected health care workers and critical employees, and prevented hospitals from being overrun, but it is not a workable solution for our economy or our way of life in the long-term.

The Badger Bounce Back moves from boxing in Wisconsinites to boxing in COVID-19.

Responding to COVID-19 at the State Emergency Operations Center

The State Emergency Operations Center has brought together government leaders with some of the best and brightest minds in business and technology – all Wisconsinites – to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Teams at the State Emergency Operations Center are working together to tackle the challenges we face during the COVID-19 pandemic here in Wisconsin.

They are creating and implementing plans on important topics like essential supplies, contact tracing, and lab capacity, in an ever-changing situation.

Wisconsin is resilient. And resilience is our way forward.