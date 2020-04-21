Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 4620

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 242

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 10

Gov. Tony Evers today announced Wisconsin’s “Badger Bounce Back” plan which outlines important criteria for Wisconsin to be able to reopen its economy in phases and includes steps to make sure workers and businesses are prepared to reopen as soon as it is safe to do so. In coordination with this announcement, at the direction of the governor, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm issued Emergency Order #31 establishing the process and outlining the phases of the plan. The emergency order is available here.

Badger Bounce Back is Wisconsin’s plan to decrease COVID-19 cases and deaths to a low level and increase capacity in our health care system so that a phased reopening of businesses is possible. And that means people can get back to work.

In order to turn the dial on Safer at Home, we need to increase lab capacity and testing; increase contact tracing and support for isolation and quarantine; track the spread of COVID-19; increase health care capacity; and procure more personal protective equipment.

Decisions to move from phase to phase are guided by data, which allows us to re-open while preventing a second wave of COVID-19.

Safer at Home has saved lives, protected health care workers and critical employees, and prevented hospitals from being overrun, but it is not a workable solution for our economy or our way of life in the long-term.

The Badger Bounce Back moves from boxing in Wisconsinites to boxing in COVID-19.

The best strategy we have to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to limit physical contact between people. This is why Safer at Home is working . Our models show that Safer at Home has saved between 300 and 1,400 lives.

. Our models show that Safer at Home has saved between 300 and 1,400 lives. Wisconsin has seen as decrease in the exponential growth in the number of cases since Safer at Home was put into place. Wisconsin’s rate of doubling of infections was 3.4 days in early March before Safer at Home. Over the past two weeks, the rate of doubling is now approximately 12 days.

The point of these policies is to prevent our health care system from becoming overwhelmed.

Wisconsin is resilient. And resilience is our way forward.