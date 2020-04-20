Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 4499

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1211 (27%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 230

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 10

According the Juneau County Health Department Social Distancing is flattening the curve in Wisconsin and allowing for testing to ramp up in the area

WHAIC Dashboard

Wisconsin Data

All data are laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 that we freeze once a day to verify and ensure that we are reporting accurate information. These numbers are the official state numbers, though counties may report their own totals independent of DHS. Combining the DHS and local totals may result in inaccurate totals.

Data shown below are subject to change. As individual cases are investigated by public health, there may be corrections to the status and details of cases that result in changes to this information.

Deaths must be reported by health care providers, medical examiners/coroners, and recorded by local health departments in order to be counted.

The number of people with negative test results includes only Wisconsin residents who had negative test results reported electronically to DHS. As a result, this number underestimates the total number of Wisconsin residents with negative test results.