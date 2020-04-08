Confirmed Negative cases in Wisconsin – 30,115

Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 2756

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 790 (29%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 99

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 5

Wisconsin Data

Key messages — April 8, 2020

Do you think you need to see a doctor?

Contact your physician or complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you. For questions or immediate needs related to COVID-19, you can : Text: COVID19 to 211-211, Visit: 211Wisconsin.org, or Call: 211.

Call volumes are high, please be patient and try to use the text or online options first.

: Wisconsinites can donate or sell large quantities of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help Wisconsin communities that need it the most.

of personal protective equipment (PPE) to help Wisconsin communities that need it the most. Wisconsin is resilient. And resilience is our way forward. Resilient Wisconsin will help us grow as a state in the face of COVID-19. We know many of you are experiencing this stress on the frontlines of the pandemic. We can’t change our current reality, but we can change how we react to that stress. As we work to flatten the curve, see the dedication of our first responders and health care professionals. It is admirable, and it is surely also exhausting. It’s OK for heroes to ask for help, too. We encourage you to reach out and remember that being resilient does not need to mean being alone. Even in this time of physical distancing, we all need to remember the importance of human connection. You are not alone. We are in this together. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed .

? You are Safer at Home . Research coming out of the World Health Organization on COVID-19 as well as research on previous pandemics all support strategies like Safer at Home and physical distancing policies. The point of these policies is to buy more time in order to build our health care capacity, including buy needed medical supplies, find more health care professionals, ensure adequate hospital bed and critical care capacity, increase testing, and bulk up our contact tracing teams. This will allow us to get our state ready for the surge and beyond. Assuming that we are all implementing Safer at Home well, it will likely be several weeks before we are able to start to see results. And that is because of the lag time between infection, symptom onset, and testing result. So, the numbers you’re seeing today and in the near term are people who were infected before we started Safer at Home. The science and the data tells us that staying at home is effective. So, please don’t get discouraged; we need to remain vigilant and continue to do everything we can together to stop the spread of COVID-19. With all of us doing our parts, staying safer at home, we will get through this.

.

CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies), especially in areas of significant community-based transmission.

CDC also advises the use of simple cloth face coverings to slow the spread of the virus and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. Cloth face coverings fashioned from household items or made at home from common materials at low cost can be used as an additional, voluntary public health measure.

Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance.

Measures to take to lower risk of contracting virus:

-Clean Hands Often

-Avoid Close Contacts

-Stay Home if Your Sick

-Cover Coughs & Sneezes

-Wear Face Mask if Your Sick

-Clean & Disinfect