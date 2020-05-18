Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 12687

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 2068 (16%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 459

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 22

Juneau County residents must do their part to protect the health of the community and support businesses as they begin to navigate the new norm. The risk of COVID-19 does not change with the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling of the state’s Safer at Home order. The Juneau County Health Department encourages business owners and their patrons to continue to follow the recommendations posted to protect the gains our state and county have seen in the fight against COVID-19.

Do you have symptoms of COVID-19? Have you been exposed? Get tested.

Contact your doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

You are not alone. We are in this together. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

