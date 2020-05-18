Juneau County COVID – 19 Update
Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 12687
Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 2068 (16%)
Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 459
Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 22
Juneau County residents must do their part to protect the health of the community and support businesses as they begin to navigate the new norm. The risk of COVID-19 does not change with the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling of the state’s Safer at Home order. The Juneau County Health Department encourages business owners and their patrons to continue to follow the recommendations posted to protect the gains our state and county have seen in the fight against COVID-19.
Do you have symptoms of COVID-19? Have you been exposed? Get tested.
- Contact your doctor and ask to be tested.
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
You are not alone. We are in this together. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.
The Badger Bounce Back: Wisconsin’s Plan to Get Moving Again
- Wisconsin is working to be one of the top states in testing per capita, in addition to already being one of the top states in COVID-19 testing capacity. To so, the Badger Bounce Back Plan has four key testing goals:
- Respond to every employer, corrections, and congregate care outbreak
- Test every nursing home resident and staff member
- Establish community testing programs for symptomatic individuals in target communities
- Ensure everyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms gets a test
- We are also scaling up our contact tracing program to match our expanding COVID-19 testing.
- Contact tracing allows public health to track the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of disease spread. It’s done by contacting those who have tested positive, learning who they’ve had recent contact with and then contacting those individuals to provide guidance on testing and isolation.
- As we increase testing to 85,000 a week, we’re expecting a big increase in the number of contact interviews per week, and we’re scaling up to meet that demand as well as deal with potential surges from local outbreaks.
- Under the Badger Bounce Back plan, the goal is to interview positive cases within 24 hours of diagnosis, and contacts within another 24 hours. Staying home when one tests positive or is exposed to someone who is infected with COVID-19 will be critical to stopping the spread of the disease as we continue to turn the dial and further reopen the state.
