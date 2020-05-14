Juneau County COVID – 19 Update
Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 11275
Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1939 (17%)
Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 434
Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 21
The State Supreme court struck down Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order in its entirety, ordering all future orders to go through the Legislature.
The court ruled 4-3 in a case brought forth by Republican lawmakers that sought to block the Safer at Home extension issued last month by Governor Tony Evers’ top health secretary, Andrea Palm.
- You are not alone. We are in this together. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.
