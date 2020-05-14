Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 11275

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1939 (17%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 434

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 21

The State Supreme court struck down Wisconsin’s Safer at Home order in its entirety, ordering all future orders to go through the Legislature.

The court ruled 4-3 in a case brought forth by Republican lawmakers that sought to block the Safer at Home extension issued last month by Governor Tony Evers’ top health secretary, Andrea Palm.

WHAIC Dashboard

Wisconsin Data