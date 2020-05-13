Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 10902

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1908 (18%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 421

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 21

Wisconsin took two more steps this week toward meeting all six of the criteria needed in order to move out of the “Safer at Home” restrictions and into Phase One of the Badger Bounce Back according to the Department of Health Services.

WHAIC Dashboard

Wisconsin Data

Key messages

Do you have symptoms of COVID-19? Have you been exposed? Get tested.

Contact your doctor and ask to be tested.

Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.

See if a community testing site is available near you.

You are not alone. We are in this together. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

The Badger Bounce Back: Wisconsin’s Plan to Get Moving Again