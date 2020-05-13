Juneau County COVID – 19 Update
Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 10902
Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1908 (18%)
Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 421
Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 21
Wisconsin took two more steps this week toward meeting all six of the criteria needed in order to move out of the “Safer at Home” restrictions and into Phase One of the Badger Bounce Back according to the Department of Health Services.
Key messages
Do you have symptoms of COVID-19? Have you been exposed? Get tested.
- Contact your doctor and ask to be tested.
- Complete an online health screening assessment, and a licensed health practitioner will contact you.
- See if a community testing site is available near you.
You are not alone. We are in this together. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.
The Badger Bounce Back: Wisconsin’s Plan to Get Moving Again
- The Badger Bounce Back plan includes gating criteria (metrics and data) that we will use to determine when we can begin to allow people to interact and, more importantly, get Wisconsinites back to work.
- We have turned the dial to allow standalone or strip-mall based retail stores to offer in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time.
- Shoppers should continue to practice physical distancing.
- Wisconsin is working to be one of the top states in testing per capita, in addition to already being one of the top states in COVID-19 testing capacity. To so, the Badger Bounce Back Plan has four key testing goals:
- Respond to every employer, corrections, and congregate care outbreak
- Test every nursing home resident and staff member
- Establish community testing programs for symptomatic individuals in target communities
- Ensure everyone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms gets a test
- We are also scaling up our contact tracing program to match our expanding COVID-19 testing.
- Contact tracing allows public health to track the spread of COVID-19 and break the chain of disease spread. It’s done by contacting those who have tested positive, learning who they’ve had recent contact with and then contacting those individuals to provide guidance on testing and isolation.
- As we increase testing to 85,000 a week, we’re expecting a big increase in the number of contact interviews per week, and we’re scaling up to meet that demand as well as deal with potential surges from local outbreaks.
- Under the Badger Bounce Back plan, the goal is to interview positive cases within 24 hours of diagnosis, and contacts within another 24 hours. Staying home when one tests positive or is exposed to someone who is infected with COVID-19 will be critical to stopping the spread of the disease as we continue to turn the dial and further reopen the state.
