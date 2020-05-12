Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 10611

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1877 (18%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 418

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 21

Emergency Order #36, signed by Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm, allows all standalone or strip-mall based retail stores to offer in-person shopping for up to five customers at a time while maintaining required social distancing practices. Additionally, the Emergency Order signed today allows drive-in theaters to operate with some restrictions. All businesses must continue to follow all safety precautions and guidelines as outlined in the Safer at Home order.

