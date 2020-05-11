Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 10418

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1846 (18%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 409

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 21

The percent of positive coronavirus tests on Sunday increased, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to more than 10,000, according to state health officials.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 280 cases on Sunday, bringing the state’s total number of positive COVID-19 cases to 10,219.

Out of the 3,508 total tests, eight percent returned positive. That’s up from seven percent of returned cases reported on Saturday. More than 3200 tests returned negative, bringing the total to 105,163.

