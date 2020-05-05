Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 8566

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 1663 (19%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 353

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 18

The Badger Bounce Back: Wisconsin’s Plan to Get Moving Again

Badger Bounce Back is Wisconsin’s plan to decrease COVID-19 cases and deaths to a low level and increase capacity in our health care system so that a phased reopening of businesses is possible. And that means people can get back to work.

The Badger Bounce Back plan includes gating criteria (metrics and data) that we will use to determine when we can begin to allow people to interact and, more importantly, get Wisconsinites back to work.

But once we have more flexibility to interact more and get back to work, we will need to aggressively test people for COVID-19, properly isolate people who test positive and quarantine their close contacts. The shift we are making is from “boxing in” all the people to “boxing in” the virus.

You are not alone. We are in this together. Do not hesitate to ask for help if you’re feeling overwhelmed.

WHAIC Dashboard

Wisconsin Data

Remember—there are no medications or vaccines to protect us. Physical separation is the best way to stop this virus from spreading further.

Here’s what we are asking:

Stay at home.

Limit your physical interactions to the same people during this time. Less than five people total will help us stop the virus from spreading.

Keep at least 6 feet apart from others and avoid direct physical contact.

Limit the amount of time you spend making essential trips to the grocery store or to pick up medication.

Make essential trips no more than once a week.

And stay in touch over the phone with your family and friends as much as possible. We all need support through this time.

Wash your hands often with soap and water.