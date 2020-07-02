Juneau County Covid 19 Outbreak
In a Facebook Post from Juneau County Health Department:
This outbreak did not warrant a public health notification as our Public Health Nursing staff were able identify all close contacts through our disease investigation. As the investigation proceeds, circumstances may change and our department is dedicated to keeping the public aware of any increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 in our community.
Juneau County Health Department would like to report a Covid 19 Outbreak in their own office. An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days). At this time the public may still ender the Human Services building at their own risk during business hours 8 am 430 pm please note the building will be closed today july 3rd in celebration of the 4th of July holiday.
