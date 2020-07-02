Juneau County Health Department would like to report a Covid 19 Outbreak in their own office.

An outbreak is defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services as two or more laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the same facility or associated with a single event, with onset within two maximum COVID-19 incubation periods of each other (28 days). At this time the public may still ender the Human Services building at their own risk during business hours 8 am 430 pm please note the building will be closed today july 3

rd

in celebration of the 4

th