Confirmed cases in Wisconsin – 15863

Hospitalizations in Wisconsin – 2362 (15%)

Confirmed Deaths in Wisconsin – 517

Confirmed Cases in Juneau County – 22

COVID-19 continues to be very contagious. Our data and metrics tell us that we should continue to limit our interactions with others as much as possible to protect ourselves, our communities, and the capacity of our health care system. What we have done so far to reduce the spread of COVID-19 is working and we need to continue to do this work together.

You are safer when you are at home.

You should continue to limit your trips to the essentials.

The best way to interact with your friends, family, and neighbors is virtually.

Continue to get outside to get exercise and enjoy the nicer weather, but make sure you aren’t interacting closely with your friends and neighbors.

