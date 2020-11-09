The Juneau County Health Department reported 18 new cases of COVID19 during their Friday evening report. Juneau County now has 211 active cases with 11 hospitalizations. Juneau County now has had a total of 876 cases with 452 recoveries and 5 deaths. If those numbers seem down well that’s because they are but not because cases are down but because they are no longer including numbers from the New Lisbon Correctional facility.