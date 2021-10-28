The Juneau County Board approved a resolution acknowledging the Juneau County Sheriff’s Department. Board Chairman Alan Peterson introduced the resolution. The resolution shows thanks to the Deputies, the telecommunicates, and other support staff for their quality of work. The Juneau County Board also appointed Mike Keichinger as District 9 Supervisor, he replaces Orville Robinson who was recognized for his 11 years of service at the most recent Juneau County Board Meetings. The Board also appointed Julie Quist to the Juneau County Human Service Board.