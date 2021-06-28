At 6:40 AM on Monday June 28, 2021 a crash occurred on I-90 WB at 70 Mile Post in JUNEAU County near MAUSTON.

Assisting agencies included Medlink, Mauston Fire, EMS & PD, and Juneau Sheriff Department.

The crash involved 6 injuries. Vehicle and occupant information, if available, is on the last page(s). The details of the crash are as follows:

State Patrol responded to reports of a vehicle crash with injuries at the 70 mile marker on I-90/94 with injuries. When units arrived on scene it was determined that there was a single vehicle rollover with ejection, multiple injuries. EMS, Medlink, Fire, and multiple law enforcement agencies

responded to the scene. All occupants were transported either via EMS or Medlink. Westbound lanes were shut down for approximately 2 hours from the crash and subsequent cleanup of road barriers and debris. Eastbound lanes were shut down for approximately 1 hour while Medlink was on the ground per protocol. This crash is still under investigation, all lanes of traffic in both directions are open at this time.