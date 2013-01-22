The Juneau County 4-H Program is proud to announce recipients of very special recognition! The following Juneau County 4-H participants were recognized at the recent Juneau County 4-H Recognition Program.

– Daniel Senzig of Blackhawk 4-H Club was recognized as the 2019 Youth Volunteer of the Year. This is an annual award presented to a 4-H member who shows exceptional volunteer efforts in their club, their community and the countywide program. 4-H members must be nominated through a written testimonial of their volunteer efforts.

-Nancy Williams of Lyndon Pioneers 4-H Club was recognized as the 2019 Adult Volunteer of the Year. She has contributed many hours to her club and countywide events as a leader and a dedicated volunteer who can be counted on. Adult volunteers are nominated through a written process with endorsement of their volunteer service.

-Hannah Chegwidden of Cheery 4-H Club and Olivia Lulich of Lyndon Pioneers 4-H Club were awarded the highest honor bestowed upon 4-H members, the Key Award. It honors a select group of 4-H participants annually. The youth receiving this award are ones who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in the functions of their club and their community. Key Award recipients are high school students with at least three years of experience in 4-H and one year as a youth leader. This high honor is awarded through a state system and we are proud to have two recipients this year!