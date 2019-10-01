The Juneau County 4-H sponsored “Take One or Leave One Face Covering Station” located on the lawn of the historic Juneau County Courthouse along E. State Street has been retired. The station was a popular way for young and seasoned seamstresses to give back to their community in a time of need. With impending snowy weather coming soon, it was not feasible to have easy access to it with snow banks pushed in front of it from snow removal operations around the historic courthouse.

A huge THANK YOU to all of the seamstresses over the past 6 months who gave of their talent, materials, and time to keep filling up the face covering station! There are some individuals who hung over 1,000 face coverings on that line at the face covering station.

It is estimated that 3,500 face coverings were distributed through that one face covering station since mid-April. There are many accounts of it being filled and by the time you’d drive around the block, it was near empty. It certainly filled a huge need in our rural county for keeping everyone safe and masked up during this pandemic.