[Mauston, WI] – The Juneau County Health Department confirmed the county’s first death attributed to COVID-19. The patient was hospitalized prior to their passing and is in their 90s. Juneau County now has six confirmed cases; ranging in age from their 30s to their 90s.

“Our team sends our deepest condolences to this individual’s friends and family,” says Amanda Dederich, Juneau County Health Officer. “It is so important for our community to come together and double down on strategies to prevent the spread of this deadly virus.”

People should continue to stay safer at home and strictly follow Governor Evers’ Emergency Order #12 by only leaving the house for essential activities like getting groceries, receiving medical care, or completing essential work.

Always follow these steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community:

? Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

? Cover coughs and sneezes.

? Avoid touching your face.

? Stay home when sick.

? Wear a cloth mask in public to protect others.

The Emergency Information Page of the Juneau County Government website has been activated for COVID-19 preparedness and response. Go to www.co.juneau.wi.gov/emergency-information.html . Information regarding COVID-19 in Juneau County will be updated regularly. If you have questions about business compliance, financial or support resources, and other general COVID-19 questions, please submit to this form.