Juneau County will be holding free weekly COVID19 testing. This will be held every Thursday (expects Thanksgiving Day) thru Thursday December 10th. It will be held at the New Lisbon Fire Department. It is open to all Wisconsin residents even those without COVID symptoms. This will be taken place between 10am-6pm. You can register at www.covidconnect.wi.gov. Adams County will also be holding weekly COVID19 testing. These are also free and open to all Wisconsin residents. Adams County will be holding two testing sites. Every Monday from 9am until 5pm at the Adams County Fairgrounds and every Friday 1-3pm at the Rome Fire Department.