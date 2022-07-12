John Roemer, a former Juneau County judge who was murdered at his home in the county in early June, will be honored on July 13.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers declared Executive Order 171 on July 11, which is to fly all Wisconsin and United States flags at half-staff on Wednesday in memory of Roemer. Evers said in a release from his office that Roemer was a “pillar of his community” and “a revered member of the judiciary.”

A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, July 13, 2022 at the Mauston High School Gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. The family will greet friends following the service.