Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics is proud to welcome Josie Olson, PA-C, to its medical staff.

Josie will work in Gundersen St. Joseph’s specialty clinic in Hillsboro, supporting many of St. Joe’s visiting specialists, including podiatrist Peter Hordyk, DPM; orthopedic surgeon Edward Riley, MD; general surgeons Alex Wade, MD, Lee Trombetta, MD, and Robert Schmus, MD; and OBGYN Robert Holness. Josie will also provide support to the wound care clinic.

Josie grew up on a farm near Eau Claire, graduated from UW-La Crosse, and completed her physician assistant program at UW-Madison.

“I’m really excited about this role at St. Joe’s,” Olson says. “I’ll be able to support the care of many patients across a variety of specialties where they will be able to stay close to home. Being from a very small town myself, it feels incredible to help provide access to specialty care in a rural community.”

She adds, “I got into medicine because it’s incredibly rewarding. I enjoy creating relationships with patients and being a part of their journey as we guide them through their treatment.”

“We’re really lucky to have Josie join our team,” says Kristie McCoic, administrator at Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics. “She has a warm, friendly personality and bedside manner. I really think our patients are going to like her.”

Patients can expect to see Josie during pre- and post-operation visits, consults, and certain surgical procedures.

For more information on specialty services at Gundersen St. Joseph’s, visit gundersenhealth.org/st-josephs.