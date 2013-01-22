Mile Bluff Medical Center is pleased to welcome Jennifer Schmidt, PA-C to the general and orthopedic surgery teams.

During college, Jennifer discovered her passion for caring for others. As she worked to find the right role, Jennifer began her career as a certified nursing assistant and eventually became an EMT and paramedic. Those experiences led Jennifer to a career as a physician assistant in surgery.

“When I first graduated from my physician assistant program, my first job was in the operating room,” said Jennifer. “Through that experience, I knew that I was meant to do hands-on work. I think the body has a great ability to heal itself given the right situation and resources. I like seeing the health issue a patient is has, and finding a way to fix it.”

Jennifer started her career in a larger city before transitioning to a rural setting. “In rural health, people don’t go the doctor has often as they do in the bigger city. So when they do come to us, they usually have other health conditions that need to be controlled before addressing their surgical needs,” said Jennifer. “In Mauston, I look forward to working with primary care providers to help patients become the best candidates for surgery.”

To help patients prepare, Jennifer believes strong communication is important. “Patients give me their trust, and I give them my experience,” said Jennifer. “In my approach to care, I make patients my main focus. Using education and other tools, I work with patients to determine goals and help them understand what needs to happen to achieve the surgical results they are looking for.”

Outside of the operating room, Jennifer stays busy with her husband, four children and three dogs. As a family, they enjoy traveling and staying active.

While Jennifer is new to Mile Bluff Medical Center, she is no stranger to the surround area. Growing up, Jennifer’s family had a cabin in Necedah and she often times finds herself reminiscing about childhood memories during her commute.